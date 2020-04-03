Disney+ Releases April Lineup Preview Video

The delightful roster of Disney+ is only going to continue to grow as time goes on, with more and more popular Disney titles being added to the lineup each and every week. The streaming service has several originals continuously releasing new episodes for subscribers to enjoy, and there are plenty of older Disney titles that still have yet to appear on Disney+, so they’re all in the process of moving over from other services and catalogues. With the arrival of April, Disney+ is bringing more of these movies and shows to subscribers.

On Friday morning, at the start of April’s first weekend, Disney+ shared a video preview that highlights all of the titles that have been added to the service over the past three days, as well as the ones that are on their way over the course of the rest of the month. You can watch the full video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of all the movies and shows being added to Disney+ in April, the most notable is definitely Pixar’s Onward. The acclaimed film was released in theaters on March 6th, just a couple of weeks before theaters around the world closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Onward comes from Monsters University director Dan Scanlon, who based the story on his relationship with his real-life older brother. It’s an incredibly personal tale, and Scanlon is beyond excited that people are going to get to watch it again and again, even though the theatrical run was cut short by the pandemic.

“It’s such an unprecedented moment in history and I think we’re just happy that people are going to get to see it, that people can watch it at home with their families, that it can be a distraction and hopefully a little bit of joy during uncertain times,” Scanlon told ComicBook.com ahead of the film’s Disney+ debut. “And the biggest gift for me has just been going on social media and hearing people talk about how they watched the movie today and how they enjoyed it and it made them happy and they connected with it. And yeah, we’re really happy about that.”

What are you most looking forward to streaming on Disney+ this month? Let us know in the comments! If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.