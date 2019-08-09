Disney CEO Says Disney+ Bundle Costing the Same as Netflix Is Just a Coincidence

Things are about to get pretty tough for Netflix in the coming months, as the company’s biggest competitor to date is about to join the market. Disney+ will launch for subscribers in November, complete with a massive library containing properties like Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and more. The $6.99 per month price for Disney+ already seems like a steal for streamers, but a new bundle announced by Disney makes it even more competitive. Once Disney+ launches, users will be able to bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month — the same exact price as a standard Netflix subscription.

It seems like Disney is aiming straight for Netflix’s jugular with this bundle, especially considering Hulu was already one of the streamer’s main rivals. However, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger argues that this isn’t the case at all. During an interview with CNBC, Iger explained that the goal is just to be as affordable as possible in order to gain a maximum number of subscribers.

“I know there’s a lot that’s been speculated about us going after them. We’re not, we’re looking to occupy space. That’s a growth opportunity for the company and growth in terms in terms of consumption,” Iger said. “We’ve always believed there’s plenty of room for both of us to thrive in this marketplace.”

If you were to pay for Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ separately, it would cost around $18 each month. This will save subscribers $5 monthly, though it may not be as appealing if they aren’t excited about watching live sports. Still, it offers Disney the opportunity to advertise different things across platforms.

“If this bundle serves to grow Hulu subscribers more aggressively, that will be very valuable on the advertising side,” said Iger.

Growing Hulu is clearly a priority at the moment, as Disney+ will provide the second major bundle for the streaming service. Spotify recently initiated an option for users to sign up and get Hulu for free.

Disney+ is set to arrive on November 12th.