Disney+ Discounts Price for Disney+ Day

Disney is offering a limited-time deal for new and returning Disney+ subscribers who sign up during the weeklong celebration of Disney+ Day. The event, commemorating the second anniversary of Disney+ on Friday, November 12, spans company-wide promotions and additional content from the streaming service’s brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and a special short starring The Simpsons. Here’s how to unlock a reduced price in time for Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise, streaming for all subscribers on November 12, along with the streaming debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and more Marvel Studios movies in IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio for the first time.

From Monday, November 8 until Sunday, November 14, new and eligible returning subscribers in the US and select countries can get one month of Disney+ for $1.99 by signing up on the Disney Plus Day hub. The special, limited-time offer is for the first month only, after which point the cost returns to the standard price of $7.99 per month.

Disney also announced Monday the company will team with Target to host in-store activations on November 12 through November 14 in almost 800 Target stores across the U.S. Target shoppers will have the ability to sign up for the $1.99 Disney+ Day offer and receive special giveaways.

“Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “With Disney+ Day, we are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can.”

As of July 3, Disney+ had 116 million subscribers worldwide. The streaming service makes its debut in new Asia-Pacific markets on November 12.

Just announced new content premiering on Disney+ Day includes:

– A new documentary titled “The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience

– “Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release

– “Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye,” an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series

– The live-action/animated musical fantasy romantic comedy film “Enchanted” from 2007, starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey

– The recent Disney Channel Original Movie “Spin” where Rhea, an Indian American teen, discovers her passion for creating DJ mixes that blend her South Asian culture and the world around her

– All episodes of “Fancy Nancy” season 3, which will launch day and date with its premiere on Disney Junior

These titles join previously announced Disney+ Day premieres including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, new movie Home Sweet Home Alone, the animated short film series Olaf Presents, The Simpsons in Plusaversary, new Star Wars special Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, and the Marvel Studios 2021 Disney+ Day Special. Upcoming titles coming to Disney+ include Marvel’s Hawkeye (two-episode premiere on November 24) and The Book of Boba Fett (premieres December 29).

Disney+ Day is Friday, November 12.

