New The Simpsons Short Announced for Disney+ Day

We’re just a matter of months away from Disney+ Day, an event that is expected to spotlight a slew of new and upcoming content tied to the popular streaming service. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the proceedings will feature new specials tied to the Marvel and Star Wars universes, as well as the debut of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise on the platform for all subscribers. If that wasn’t enough, the day will also apparently feature a trip to Springfield, as a new exclusive short from The Simpsons will be debuting on the platform. While the title of the short is currently under wraps, the official press release indicates that it will pay “tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands.”

This is just the latest The Simpsons short to find its way onto Disney+, after the Star Wars-themed “The Force Awakens From Its Nap”, as well as this year’s Marvel-themed “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki.” The streaming service has also become a home for some of the series’ previous shorts, which were created prior to Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox.

“I look at the Disney+ tiles, Marvel and Star Wars, then there’s Pixar-Disney and Nat Geo,” executive producer and showrunner Al Jean previously confirmed with ComicBook.com. “We actually wrote, before this all happened, we had written a Free Solo parody, but we were not necessarily going to shoot it now because Free Solo is a little bit of a 2019 thing. I would love to do Pixar and I would love to do Nat Geo and I would love to do the Disney classics. I mean, those are the ones that just are etched in my memory. So yeah, I’m very interested in doing all of them.”

While there’s no telling the extent of the crossovers in this upcoming Disney+ Day short, Jean indicated that those mashups will stay separate from the flagship series for the time being.

“We’ll keep doing it as shorts, we’ll do other stuff on Disney+, or maybe go back to Marvel and Star Wars. With the series, we have another two seasons and we’re halfway into the first of those two. And it’s just amazing to me to be able to do new episodes with these characters, the same basic cast, and reflect the world of 2021. I mean, I never would’ve dreamed back in 1991 that we would still be going.”

Disney+ Day will occur on Friday, November 12th.