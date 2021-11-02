Disney+ Day Reveals an Epic New Trailer Celebrating Two Years

Ahead of Disney+ Day later this month, the platform has unveiled a new trailer celebrating its successful launch over the past two years. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer features clips from many of the streamer’s original shows, anything from recent projects like Marvel’s What If…? to shows that were available at launch like The Mandalorian Season One.

In addition to the original content featured, Disney+ included clips from other Disney items available to stream on the service, but aren’t considered Disney+ Originals. You can see the new trailer for yourself below.

Disney+ Day takes place on Friday, November 12th as fans ready themselves for inevitable announcements from the streamer and its studio partners from Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, Pixar, and more.

So far, no official plans have been unveiled other than the release of a Marvel Studios: Legends episode centered on Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). The long-time Avengers star finally gets his own series that launches with a two-part premiere on November 24th. In addition to that, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will also be available for Disney+ subscribers to stream.

“We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” Marvel producer Trinh Tran previously said of Hawkeye. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

The official synopsis for Hawkeye can be found below.