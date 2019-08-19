Movies

Disney Flexes All of Its Brands on Twitter With Hilarious Disney+ Thread

The most ambitious crossover event in history definitely belongs to The Walt Disney Company but it isn’t Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame. According to the House of Mouse, it’s a new marketing effort put together by the Twitter accounts belonging to its various properties, all with the goal of publicising the upcoming Disney+ streaming service.

The highly-anticipated streaming service will launch on November 12th and include Disney’s vast library of titles. This includes Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and all of the classic Disney properties. Even The Simpsons, which was acquired when Disney bought Fox, will be included on the site. The Disney+ social media accounts were all launched on Monday morning, and the advertising campaign on Twitter began thanks to an assist from the already existing Disney accounts.

The general Disney account started everything with a Tweet about every property and franchise getting ready to “pack up and move” to Disney+.

After that, a wild and cheesy Twitter conversation took off, including the accounts for Marvel, The Avengers, Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, Guardians of the Galaxy, Disney+, and The Simpsons.

Here’s how it all went down:

Pixar

National Geographic

Pixar

Marvel

Avengers

Star Wars

Guardians of the Galaxy

Star Wars

Disney+

The Simpsons

