Verizon Wireless Giving Away Free Year of Disney+ to Customers

In less than a month, the Walt Disney Company will launch it’s highly-publicized, highly-anticipated streaming service, Disney+. The new service is going to be the exclusive streaming home to all of Disney’s content, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Star Wars films, Pixar’s award-winning library, and much more. Even before its launch, Disney+ is already making waves in the growing streaming industry, as its massive roster of titles will be available to customers at the incredibly competitive price of $6.99 per month. However, if you’re a customer of Verizon Wireless, you won’t even need to pay that.

Verizon and Disney announced a partnership on Tuesday, allowing Verizon customers to get a free year of Disney+ after its initial launch. Starting on November 12th, the day Disney+ actually arrives in the United States, customers on unlimited data plans will be able to sign up for the streaming service at no extra charge. This counts for both new and existing customers, as long as you meet the unlimited data requirement.

“The launch of Disney+ kicks off a new era of streaming for The Walt Disney Company, bringing nearly a century’s worth of content from our iconic studios to consumers directly,” said Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment. “We’re excited to share this moment with Verizon and bring Disney+ to the millions of customers across its award-winning wireless network.”

“Giving Verizon customers an unprecedented offer and access to Disney+ on the platform of their choice is yet another example of our commitment to provide the best premium content available through key partnerships on behalf of our customers,” added Verizon chief Hans Vestberg.

Verizon hasn’t revealed the exact process that will allow users to sign up next month, but entering your email here will allow you to receive updates on the process as they become available.

