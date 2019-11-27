How to Give Disney+ as a Gift

Now that Thanksgiving has officially arrived, the holiday season is here once again. It’s time for family, food, end of the year festivities, and scrambling to buy your loved ones a gift that you hope they’ll like. It can be hard to find the perfect gift for someone, but here in the Internet age, there are a lot more options at your fingertips. Not only can you shop online or search for what to buy your 11-year-old nephew, you can actually give the gift of popular online services. Such is the case for Disney+, the new streaming service that has become a massive phenomenon since its launch earlier this month.

If you know that the person you’re buying for like Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, or just movies in general, a subscription to Disney+ would probably be appreciated. There are multiple ways to give the gift of the Disney library this holiday season, and it won’t set you back all that much.

The easiest way to get a Disney+ subscription for someone is to sign up online. There isn’t a gift option when you check out, but you can sign up for a subscription on DisneyPlus.com and use the recipient’s email as the account login, if you know it. However, they will get an email notification of the sign up, which could ruin the surprise if you’re waiting until Christmas. If you want to buy ahead of time, simply use your own email and then switch it over once you give the gift.

Sadly, you can’t walk into Target or Walmart and buy a gift card for Disney+, so any present featuring a subscription will need to come with a card or note explaining that you’ve purchased the service. That said, Disney+ gift cards do exist, they’re just harder to find.

Disney+ gift cards can only be purchased at Disney Store locations and Disney Parks in the United States. So if you live in Orlando or Anaheim, or near a mall with a Disney Store, you’re in luck. The physical gift cards contain a year-long subscription to Disney+ and cost $69.99.

