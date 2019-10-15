Movies

Mighty Ducks Fans Are Conflicted About the Movies Not Being on Disney+

Disney+ dominated the pop culture consciousness on Monday morning, when the upcoming streaming […]

By

Disney+ dominated the pop culture consciousness on Monday morning, when the upcoming streaming service revealed the absurdly-long list of programming that it will have at launch. The movies and television shows span eras and franchises from all across the Disney brand, as well as a slew of new exclusive original content. While there’s no denying that the reveal had quite a lot for fans to be excited about, people are also focusing on the Disney-related titles that don’t appear to be part of the first-day launch. These include one of the most beloved film franchises Disney put out in the 1990s — The Mighty Ducks.

As some quickly noticed, none of the franchise’s three live-action movies – 1992’s The Mighty Ducks, 1994’s D2: The Mighty Ducks, and 1996’s D3: The Mighty Ducks – made their way into the lengthy Twitter thread or three-hour-long sizzle reel this morning. Oddly enough, the loosely-related Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series was among the content listed, almost fifteen years after the series was last syndicated on Toon Disney.

Given the fact that a Mighty Ducks television adaptation could be headed to Disney+, it’s safe to assume that the original films might eventually make their way there as well. Still, fans have had a pretty wide array of reactions to how the franchise is being treated on Disney+. Some are over the moon about finally getting to watch the Mighty Ducks cartoon again, while others are confused about the films not being included. Here are a few of those tweets.

