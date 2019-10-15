Mighty Ducks Fans Are Conflicted About the Movies Not Being on Disney+

Disney+ dominated the pop culture consciousness on Monday morning, when the upcoming streaming service revealed the absurdly-long list of programming that it will have at launch. The movies and television shows span eras and franchises from all across the Disney brand, as well as a slew of new exclusive original content. While there’s no denying that the reveal had quite a lot for fans to be excited about, people are also focusing on the Disney-related titles that don’t appear to be part of the first-day launch. These include one of the most beloved film franchises Disney put out in the 1990s — The Mighty Ducks.

As some quickly noticed, none of the franchise’s three live-action movies – 1992’s The Mighty Ducks, 1994’s D2: The Mighty Ducks, and 1996’s D3: The Mighty Ducks – made their way into the lengthy Twitter thread or three-hour-long sizzle reel this morning. Oddly enough, the loosely-related Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series was among the content listed, almost fifteen years after the series was last syndicated on Toon Disney.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the fact that a Mighty Ducks television adaptation could be headed to Disney+, it’s safe to assume that the original films might eventually make their way there as well. Still, fans have had a pretty wide array of reactions to how the franchise is being treated on Disney+. Some are over the moon about finally getting to watch the Mighty Ducks cartoon again, while others are confused about the films not being included. Here are a few of those tweets.

Wait What?

super serious situation has come to my attention — Disney+ does not list the mighty ducks trilogy and what in the dumb heck is that about? — fee, but spooky (@theefefe) October 14, 2019

Important Question

WHERE’S MY MIGHTY DUCKS AT @DISNEY+ — John Boyega’s Backup Stunt Double (@CameraGuyPablo) October 14, 2019

Attacked

Disney+ looked me straight in the eye and said we’re streaming everything except the two movies you give a shit about, sky high and the mighty ducks https://t.co/jj0kGyVH6A — cam (@CAMFROMTWlTTER) October 14, 2019

LOL

Me: I’m so tired of Disney owning everything



Disney Plus: We got the Mighty Ducks animated series



Me, now brainwashed: HERE COME THE MIGHTY DUCKS!!!!! — 🎃soul ghoul🎃 🔜 AnimeNYC (@DashingSoulJay) October 14, 2019

Overwhelming

Me upon seeing that Quack Pack and Mighty Ducks the Animated Series are going to be on Disney+ on day one: pic.twitter.com/M9t7run3Xw — dungeonmaster11 (@DMXI) October 14, 2019

HYPE

Live footage of me finding out that darkwing duck, the Hercules and Aladdin series, gargoyles and the mighty ducks animated series are on that damn Disney app pic.twitter.com/w2pzxlB085 — OSTRICH BLOOD (@KevAlexPlummer) October 14, 2019

WHERE?!

So excited for all of this but… WHERE ARE THE MIGHTY DUCKS?! 🏒🦆 #DisneyPlus https://t.co/ND3pbMmVNE — Emily Puig (@puiggie_smalls) October 14, 2019

Unhappy

YO @disneyplus. WHERE ARE THE MIGHTY DUCKS MOVIES. YOU GIVE ME CINDERELLA 2.5 AND THESE TRASH DISNEY CHANNEL MOVIES BUT NO GORDON BOMBAY??? — The Magic Blitz (@TheMagicBlitz) October 14, 2019

Hopeful

me knowing the stuff the announced is only the stuff for release day and they will add more : WHERE IS THE MIGHTY DUCKS MOVIES YOU ASSHOLES — Kel 🕸 (@tidoubleguher) October 14, 2019

Good Point