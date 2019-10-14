Fans Are Upset Sky High Is Not on Disney+

It’s been 14 years since Sky High and while the superhero movie didn’t exactly spawn a franchise the way similar genre projects do these days, the film has maintained a loyal cult following of fans. Those fans have never really given up hope for a sequel to the 2005 film or even a well-done reboot and when first announced the Disney+ streaming service those fans hoped that perhaps the time had come for the beloved film. Turns out, that isn’t the case. On Monday, Disney+ revealed a huge list of amazing content that will be part of its lineup at launch with Sky High notably absent — and fans aren’t happy.

On Monday Disney+ blew up social media by revealing the launch lineup for the service in a massive Twitter thread and to call the lineup anything other than epic would be doing it a massive disservice. There’s programming for fans of pretty much every possible genre, every age, and even encompasses a wide range of Disney eras. That includes things like the original 1977 Freaky Friday, Pete’s Dragon, The Muppet Movie, the Star Wars movies, Boy Meets World, Gargoyles, and so, so much more. Recess is even on there, but no Sky High. And for fans, that’s upsetting considering just how wide-ranging the programming for Disney+ is. It’s not like the film was a flop, either. The film brought in $86 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of $35 million and on top of that, superheroes are popular! The movie feels like it would be perfect for the service.

And largely, fans feel that way, too. They have been pretty vocal on Twitter with their complaint that Sky High is missing as well as their desire for a sequel. That sequel request is one that has been making the rounds for some time with even Danielle Panabaker — who starred in the film and is now playing Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost on The Flash — weighing in last year that’s time for one. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite fan reactions to the lack of Sky High below.

Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that there still could be some surprises on Disney+. The Tweet kicking off the thread this morning said that it was “basically everything” which leaves a little wiggle room for there to be even more shows and movies making into the launch next month. There’s also the possibility that Sky High will simply be added a bit later. Whatever the case, fans clearly want to see Sky High hit Disney+ and aren’t afraid to say so.

What show or movie were you hoping to see make it to Disney+ that wasn’t on the massive list? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to share your thoughts about Sky High as well!

Disney+ launches on November 12. You can pre-order the streaming service here in order to have it available as soon as launch day arrives.

My only complaint about Disney+ is that “Sky High” somehow didn’t make the lineup… a TRAVESTY. — Lauren (@LaurenDramaGirl) October 14, 2019

WE WANT SKY HIGH DISNEY YOU COWARDS — charlie – jacob + itzelle day (@sergiosjjk) October 14, 2019

Disney plus doesn’t have the best superhero movie of all time sky high on their list and I’m UPSET — charlie – jacob + itzelle day (@sergiosjjk) October 14, 2019

now @brettwhite has brought to my attention that Sky High (2005) starring Kurt Russell will not be on Disney Plus. This is an outrage, who do I call?! pic.twitter.com/I9sLu2QFwC — Anna Yikes Treats (@annalikestweets) October 14, 2019

No Sky High on Disney Plus😂😂😂 they left out the goat movie im deceased — tell em ronak (@carrileroV8) October 14, 2019

disney forgot all about sky high… i’m so mad — joseph (@willowxsza) October 14, 2019

Disney+ looked me straight in the eye and said we’re streaming everything except the two movies you give a shit about, sky high and the mighty ducks https://t.co/jj0kGyVH6A — cam (@CAMFROMTWlTTER) October 14, 2019

