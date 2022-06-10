Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear is Now Streaming on Disney+

✖

Disney+ has just released Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear. The documentary is now streaming on the platform and fans of the Toy Story character are intrigued. It's only one week until the release of Lightyear in theaters. So, Disney+ invited fans to explore the Space Ranger's history and get a sneak peek at how they made this new film. Pixar Animation Studios was dedicated in their quest to imagine the real-life Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story movies. Andy basically had action figures from a bunch of movies that were popular in that universe. That's a massive undertaking for the entire team. But, the initial reaction to Lightyear has been positive. So, clearly something is clicking with audiences. See what Disney had to say about the big reveal right here.

The brand account also wrote, "Who is Buzz Lightyear? Discover the making of an icon in Beyond Infinity: Buzz and The Journey To Lightyear, an Original documentary now streaming only on @DisneyPlus."

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Chris Evans about his role in the Pixar film. During a presentation in Las Vegas, the Captain America actor spoke in some pre-recorded video about the feature. He really loves this project and is excited for the fans to see it.

"I can't wait for my new movie, Disney and Pixar's Lightyear, to land in your theaters this summer," Evans explained. "You'll finally learn the story behind the toy that got to the hearts of audiences around the world and one of the biggest franchises of all time. This is an epic cinematic experience that has to be seen on the big screen. Thank you so much for your support. I can't wait to see you all at the movies."

Here's how Disney describes the behind-the-scenes project: "Featuring filmmakers, storytellers, artists and members of the "Lightyear" voice cast, "Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear" details how Buzz's original action-figure design was realized, and how that look was translated years later into a human hero. Delving into the cultural impact of the galaxy's most famous Space Ranger and his significance to Pixar filmmakers, this doc grapples with what actually is beyond infinity."

Will you be watching this Lightyear content on Disney+? Let us know down in the comments!