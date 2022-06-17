Lightyear Special Look Trailer Released by Disney Pixar

✖

Disney Pixar has released a new Lightyear Special Look trailer, which you can check out below! This latest trailer for the Toy Story spinoff gives us more clues than ever as to the story and character arc of the film, which sees astronaut Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans) who ends up stuck on a remote and hostile planet and tries to get back through both space and time to where he belongs – while also helping a woefully underqualified crew stop a massive threat to the galaxy.

Watch the Special Look trailer for Lightyear, below!

Disney Pixar also released a new poster for Lightyear:

Here's the film's synopsis:

"Lightyear revolves around the fictional origin story of the original Buzz Lightyear, the character who inspired the action figure in the Toy Story films. In this film, Buzz does his first test flight for Star Command, but he ends up time traveling 62 years into the future instead and must now find a way to return home. However, when the evil Emperor Zurg threatens the universe's safety along the way, Buzz may be its only hope to save it."

Lightyear director Angus MacLane explained to ComicBook.com how tricky it was explore the real Buzz Lightyear character while still reflecting his Toy Story persona:

"Because he's a side character in Toy Story, we were going to try to figure out how to pour it into a main character, but we needed to keep a certain aesthetic, a certain sensibility to his lantern jawed squareness, but do it in a way that felt like it was motivated by something," MacLane said. "...We found pretty quickly if you watch Toy Story again, you imagine a whole movie [with that Buzz], which is the guy going, 'Well, I'm going over here. Look, I'm going over there. Oh no, look, monsters!' You get tired of that pretty quickly. And so the idea, some of the revelations of how we were able to thread that needle and making it more well-rounded character were essential to maintaining a feature."

Here's the latest cast and crew information, as per Disney Pixar:

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol's Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg. The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz, and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director "Finding Dory"), produced by Galyn Susman ("Toy Story That Time Forgot") and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino ("The Batman," "Up").

Lightyear opens only in theaters on June 17, 2022.