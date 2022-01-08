Pixar Fans Worried After Disney Sends Third Movie in a Row to Disney+

Pixar fans are worried after Disney pushed another animated feature to Disney+ this week. As the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, the company decided to make Turning Red available on the streaming platform instead of theaters. March 11th will be the day fans can see the movie at home. Some fans are thankful for the pivot, with the health situation being what it is. But, others seem to note the pattern of these big Pixar releases, like Soul and Luca, being tossed over to streaming. They point to the theater-only distinction that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home carried. People online question why these animated releases won’t get their day in the theater. Disney put out a statement along with the news.

“Disney+ subscribers around the world enthusiastically embraced Pixar’s Academy Award-winning ‘Soul’ and the critically-acclaimed “Luca” when they premiered exclusively on the service and we look forward to bringing them Pixar’s next incredible feature film ‘Turning Red’,” Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said this week. “Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world.”

