Disney+ Official Launch Time Revealed

For months now, we’ve all known that Disney’s highly-anticipated streaming service, Disney+, would be launching in the United States on November 12th, which is now just a few days away. However, what has remained unknown in all of the time leading up to the service’s debut is exactly what time it will be arriving. Many assumed that it would be like Netflix’s original release strategy, going online as soon as the clock strikes midnight on the West Coast. However, it doesn’t look as though that will be the case with Disney+.

In a move that may surprise you, Disney+ is launching a couple of hours after the sun comes up on Tuesday morning, so don’t bother staying up all night to try and begin streaming before everyone else. Disney+ will become available at 9 am ET on Tuesday, November 12th.

That time hasn’t officially been confirmed in a Disney press release or anything like that, but the information about the time is more than trustworthy. Marvel’s official website, Marvel.com, has added a countdown clock for Disney+, telling fans exactly when they can begin streaming their favorite Marvel movies. When you tack the time remaining onto the actual time, you’ll end up at 9 am ET on Tuesday.

There’s always a chance that Disney+ announces a surprise launch at midnight going into Tuesday, or that the Marvel clock is simply representing the time when Disney will take to social media with a “Disney+ is now online.” Either way, it’s the best indication we’ve gotten about the Disney+ launch time so far.

As if Marvel fans weren’t already excited about the launch of Disney+ before, this week certainly brought some more good news to encourage everyone to sign up right away. It was initially announced that Avengers: Endgame would arrive on the streaming service sometime in the middle of December, but Disney revealed earlier this week that the biggest movie of all time would now be available on the first day of Disney+. So at 9 am on Tuesday, you can jump right into Avengers: Endgame all over again.

