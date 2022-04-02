Disney+ Just Lost a Classic Robin Williams Movie

Disney+ just lost one of Robin Williams’ classic movies. Fans looking for Mrs. Doubtfire are going to be a little bit disappointed as the film was removed from the streaming service. Now, this isn’t a case of censorship or anything of the sort. Instead, the contracts signed by 20th Century Studios before Disney acquired the company are the culprit. Family favorites like The Sandlot, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Mr. Poppers Penguins are all getting shuffled around. However, in the United Kingdom and other territories, the Robin Williams movie is still available on the platform. It’s been a bit of musical chairs for Disney+ as the landscape has evolved. Different entities have their own streaming services and the rights situations for each individual movie or Tv show can be their own journey. If you want to check out the trailer for the classic, go ahead and peek down below.

His son, Zak Williams penned a tribute to the comedian last year. “Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved” Williams tweeted. “You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.”

https://youtu.be/PqxpC_jYncE

Zelda Williams also posted a message of encouragement for people going through similar mental health struggles that day. “Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss,” she posted. “New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We’re not alone. X”

Here’s how Fox Family Entertainment describes Mrs. Doubtfire: “Troubled that he has little access to his children, divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) hatches an elaborate plan. With help from his creative brother Frank (Harvey Fierstein), he dresses as an older British woman and convinces his ex-wife, Miranda (Sally Field), to hire him as a nanny. “Mrs. Doubtfire” wins over the children and helps Daniel become a better parent — but when both Daniel and his nanny persona must meet different parties at the same restaurant, his secrets may be exposed.

