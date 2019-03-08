Disney CEO Bob Iger Confirms Disney+ Will Include Entire Disney Film Library

When Disney+ launches later this year, the streaming service won’t have any shortage of content. During The Walt Disney Company‘s Annual Meeting of Shareholders earlier today, Disney boss Bob Iger confirmed the new platform will include the entire Disney film library.

Iger offered the comments after a shareholder asked whether Disney+ would include Disney’s “vaulted” movies. While the executive stopped short of naming any specific properties, he did infer the platform would include those movies vaulted by the Walt Disney Company.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Disney Vault always has a rotating set of movies, typically including most of Disney’s classic animated films like Snow White, Dumbo, Bambi, and Peter Pan.

Outside of the Disney Vault, Iger’s comments would also include those films set in Marvel Studios‘ Marvel Cinematic Universe in addition to all Star Wars properties. The entire Disney film library would be in addition to the dozens of reported movies and television shows already in development exclusive to the streaming platform.

Iger had previously mentioned that Disney plans to keep everything in-house, but admitted the company would certainly consider licensing programs from other studios and production houses, much like the process that other platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime go through.

“I think the strategy will be long term pretty heavily weighted toward internally sourced,” Iger told investors, but “there will be occasions where we will be glad to license from third parties. Because the Fox deal hasn’t closed yet — so we can’t take advantage of some of their capabilities — and because we need to launch the [Disney+] service with some volume and it takes time to ramp up, we’re buying certain products form the outside opportunistically.”

What’s your favorite Disney film ever released? Will you be subscribing to the new streaming platform? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Disney+ is set for release later this year.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!