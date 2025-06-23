Disney Is Bringing Only One Movie to Comic-Con’s Hall H (And It’s the Right Choice)

When it comes to San Diego Comic-Con, Disney is opting for quality over quantity this year. According to TheWrap, the studio’s only Hall H offering will be Tron: Ares. Though this marks a departure from Disney’s standard practice of dazzling SDCC attendees with a slew of big-budget spectacles that always include a Marvel title, Tron: Ares is the right choice for a scaled-back showing in Hall H in July. The highly anticipated Tron: Ares is the latest installment in the sci-fi franchise that began on screen with 1982’s Tron, and then was continued in 2010 with Tron: Legacy.

Though we know the film will have a Hall H presentation at Comic-Con, it’s still unclear if star Jared Leto will be there to participate. Earlier this month, a bombshell exposé in Air Mail detailed nine women accusing the Oscar-winning actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman of inappropriate conduct. Though both Leto himself and his representatives have vehemently denied the accusations, it’s tough to determine whether or not Disney will deem having Leto present at Hall H worth the risk. With or without Leto, we’re confident that the Tron: Ares Hall H presentation will only get us more hyped for the film, which is set to premiere in October of this year.

Tron: Ares‘s Timeliness and Soundtrack Have Us Excited for the New Film

While past films in the Tron franchise have followed the digital world populated with the now iconic Light Cycles, Tron: Ares will be set in the “real world,” instead of the one solely created by ENCOM engineer Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges). The film’s official description reads, “Tron: Ares follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares (Jared Leto), who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with AI beings.”

With an exponential rise in AI in most people’s daily life, bringing Leto’s Ares into our world won’t just make for a thrilling blockbuster. The film also has the potential to shed light on a timely subject as artificial intelligence embeds itself further into our collective everyday.

“As a kid, I was obsessed with Tron,” Leto told attendees of the industry-specific CinemaCon in April. “It was the ’80s, and it felt like the future was just around the corner.” Now that the future seems to be fully here with self-driving cars and AI chatbots rising in popularity, we’re hoping that Tron: Ares‘s Hall H presentation will shed more light on how Ares and the Tron world will interact with ours.

But it’s not just the potential for Light Cycle action sequences that has us pumped for Tron: Ares. Oscar-winning Nine Inch Nails principals Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have taken over the scoring reins from Tron: Legacy‘s Daft Punk for Tron: Ares. While some fans are disappointed that the mega electronic duo won’t be behind the film’s music, Reznor and Ross have an indisputable cool factor and the resume to back up their ability to make the Light Cycle chases even more dazzling in Tron: Ares. We just hope we line up in time to get into Hall H to see everything Disney has planned for its upcoming juggernaut.

Tron: Ares premieres in IMAX theaters on October 10th.