Disney Officially Names Streaming Service Disney+

Disney’s streaming service launches next year, and the House of Mouse has finally unveiled the title of the service. Much to the surprise of users out there, it’s not actually called Disney Play.

The official title of the service will be called Disney+, much like the company’s premium sports streaming service, ESPN+.

Bob Iger confirmed the title on the company’s quarterly earnings call today, and said that Disney+ would launch later this year. However, he did not give an official price point for the service.

The Disney streaming service has become a major talking point in entertainment over the last year or so. Several projects have already been confirmed to be in the works for the paid service. A live-action Lady and the Tramp movie is preparing to head into production, as is a live-action Star Wars series from Jon Favreau.

During the earnings call, Disney also confirmed that a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as well as a live-action Loki series from Marvel Studios, would be available on the service.

The earnings call that took place back in August 2018 saw Iger shared the first details regarding Disney+, long before the name was announced.

“If a consumer wants all three, ultimately we see an opportunity to bundle them from a pricing perspective,” Iger said. “The price will reflect a lower volume of product, as will the cost of producing and owing the content.”

The way it sounds, Disney+ could be cheaper in price than a service like Netflix, though there is no way to know the actual cost until Disney makes an announcement.

