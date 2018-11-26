Amy Sedaris Joins Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ as Brand New Character

Not only will Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Lion King be filled with all of the beloved characters from the 1994, but it looks like Jon Favreau is also going to be introducing some brand new animals into the fold.

According to a new report from Variety, comedian and BoJack Horseman star Amy Sedaris has been cast in the upcoming movie as a character that wasn’t present for the original. She will playing an elephant shrew, a small animal named for its long nose that is native to Africa. It’s unclear how large the role for Sedaris will be in the film, or how many more new characters will be included.

In addition to her work on BoJack, Sedaris is known for roles in the Puss in Boots franchise and as Deb in Elf, where she was directed by Lion King helmer Jon Favreau.

Sedaris joins an already stellar roster of actors that is headlined by Donald Glover as Simba, the orphaned lion cub who returns to Pride Rock to take his place as king. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will play Simba’s love interest, Nala, while Chiwetel Ejiofor will play the villainous scar. Seth Rogen and Billy Eicher are voicing Simba’s beloved companions Pumbaa and Timon.

Also lending their voices to The Lion King are Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, John Kani, Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, JD McCray, and Shahadi Wright Joseph. James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

Check out Disney’s official synopsis for The Lion King here:

“From Disney Live Action, director Jon Favreau’s all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.”

Disney’s The Lion King hits theaters on July 19, 2019.