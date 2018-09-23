Here Are Disney’s Ugly Christmas Sweaters for 2018

If you’re a Disney fan that won’t settle for anything less that the finest ugly Christmas sweaters, look no further than the official Disney x Merchoid collection for 2018!

Currently, the collection includes knitted designs based on Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, and Mary Poppins. Needless to say, the Mary Poppins “Have a Supercalifragiisticexpialidocious Christmas” sweater will be very timely because of the holiday, and because Mary Poppins Returns is hitting theaters on December 19th.

You can pre-order the entire Disney lineup right here for $54.99 each with free shipping slated for October / November. That’s pretty reasonable when you consider that these sweaters are knitted – not some cheap print on a sweatshirt. Pre-order quantities are super limited on these, so reserve one in your size (XS to XXL / 4 to 16) while you can to ensure that you have it in time for this year’s holiday parties.

On a related note, Disney also partnered with Merchoid on a line of Marvel Christmas sweaters which kicked off with Venom and recently expanded to include a Captain America sweater that comes complete with a shield design on the back, not one but two Spider-Man-themed sweaters (modern and classic designs), and an Avengers sweater with nods to most of the main team (sorry Black Widow and Hawkeye).

Rounding out the list we have Thor and Black Panther, who got their own awesome sweater designs this year. You can shop the entire Marvel holiday sweater lineup right here. They run $56.99 each with free shipping.

The only thing missing is a Thanos sweater. It would be the Sweater Avengers job to prevent Thanos sweater guy from “bringing balance” your office Christmas party.

Keep in mind that some of the sweaters are in stock, others are pre-orders, but all of them are available in limited quantities. Again, reserve one in your size while you can. If you’re looking for more options, Merchoid’s entire Christmas sweater lineup is available here.

