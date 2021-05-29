Disney Celebrates Up's 12th Anniversary
Up turns twelve today and fans of the Disney movie are in the mood to celebrate. D23 spotlighted the Pixar film on Twitter as it was released this day in 2009. People quickly caught wind of the anniversary and showed their appreciation for the whimsical story. After you’ve seen it, there’s no mistaking the touches this film brings. A ton of memes have been generated from Carl and Russell’s journey over the course of Up. To say nothing of the impact of the balloon house as an image. (Remember when a guy tried to fly to space in a lawn chair with a ton of helium balloons? Good times.) The film is on Disney+ right now and you can watch it if you’re feeling a bit nostalgic. Check out D23’s post for yourself.
On this day in 2009, @Pixar's Up floated into theaters. pic.twitter.com/mcn6Vy5C4C— Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) May 29, 2021
Disney describes Up down below:
“Carl Fredricksen, a retired balloon salesman, is part rascal, part dreamer and ready for his last chance at high-flying excitement. Tying thousands of balloons to his house, Carl sets off to the lost world of his childhood dreams. But unbeknownst to Carl, Russell, an overeager 8-year-old Wilderness Explorer who had never ventured beyond his backyard, is in the wrong place at the wrong time… Carl’s front porch. The world’s most unlikely duo reach new heights and meet fantastic friends like Dug, a dog with a special collar that allows him to speak, and Kevin, a rare 13-foot tall flightless bird. Stuck together in the wilds of the jungle, Carl realizes that sometimes life’s biggest adventures aren’t the ones you set out to have.”
Jeez Louise
and then Ellie floated up into heaven 8 minutes into the movie. https://t.co/vBiG4VpNTI— иσєℓℓє🧚🏻♀️🧜🏼♀️🦄🧜🏼♀️🧚🏻♀️ (@nolliebeatsLOVE) May 29, 2021
Guys, ouch
And ripped your heart from your chest in the first ten minutes! https://t.co/sVwyB5rtkL— T E A S D A L E •-• (@Chuck82Tea) May 29, 2021
People love it
Such an awesome movie ❤️ https://t.co/ABGRtS9ZAu— Joe 🦦 (@Coast_Cooly) May 29, 2021
Top 3
❤️❤️❤️ still remains one of my top three #Pixar films #Up https://t.co/HELHe6CBnt— Marty Kottick 🏳️🌈 (@mkottick) May 29, 2021
Live for today
Got married in a hot air balloon because...and we learned not to put off dream trips. #grateful https://t.co/OfobyxtU5Y— diana (@ultimaterelaxer) May 29, 2021
Get to it!
Still have never seen it 🥰 https://t.co/NYIOGiXd98— Random Penguin (@RandomPenguin) May 29, 2021
Bold take
One of the best movies ever made https://t.co/r3KBmy5JVQ— Taylor King (@tayylorkinng) May 29, 2021
So many tears
And we've all been crying ever since. https://t.co/Rptlqo0nEH— Tim Wells (@PixelsnPages) May 29, 2021