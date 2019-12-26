Disney+ Users Are Debating the Horniest Thing on the Streaming Service

Last month saw the long-awaited release of Disney+, the new streaming service that has tons of content from Disney as well as Star Wars and Marvel. There have been many observations about the movies and shows available on the site, but the latest social media debate surrounding Disney+ is definitely one of the most fun so far. Twitter user @pricepeterson posted a photo of a nearly-naked and oily Brendan Fraser in the 1997 movie, George of the Jungle, and asked people an extremely important question about the hottest images on the site.

QUESTION for discussion: What is the horniest/sexiest thing on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/mu7PjTfKN1 — price 💐 (@pricepeterson) December 24, 2019

“QUESTION for discussion: What is the horniest/sexiest thing on Disney+,” he wrote.

Many people replied with some excellent answers ranging from animated movies to the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

pic.twitter.com/NtEdMgnR1g — How The Grinch Stole …. My Heart. (@ErikwithanE) December 25, 2019

How timely that my sister just sent this to me 😂 pic.twitter.com/OLcNAMf15q — Vanessa (@NessaSears) December 25, 2019

This Captain America scene pic.twitter.com/BW8ZbQrUbN — Jess Mendieta (@JMendieta42) December 25, 2019

My forever answer to this question pic.twitter.com/bY8OWXIBB8 — Howard Ashman stan account (@MichaelChu7) December 25, 2019

The only correct answer is Who Framed Roger Rabbit pic.twitter.com/XFY8yLVW6m — You better put some water on that damn shit! (@UnhUnh_GetMoney) December 25, 2019

Currently, the biggest hit on Disney+ is the new Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, which will drop its season finale tomorrow. The streaming site will eventually have a slew of Marvel shows, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, Loki, WandaVision, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and What If…?

In addition to the Marvel shows, Disney+ will also have more new Star Wars television series, including one starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story featuring the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

What do you think is the horniest and/or sexist moment featured on Disney+? Tell us in the comments!

The first seven episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are currently available to watch on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

