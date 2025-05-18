Disneyland 70th Celebration: Every Exclusive Food Item to Try Before They’re Gone

Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary Celebrations are now in full swing, so anyone visiting the park between now and July 17th has some unique opportunities. Of course, the rides, shows, and character interactions are the main event as always, but there are some stand-out menu items you should not miss. Disney has even been advertising some of these exclusive treats pretty hard, drawing in park-goers just for the food alone. It’s all in honor of the theme park’s 70th anniversary, and it’s just the icing on top of all he other celebrations. Some of these are bull-blown meals to sit down and enjoy, while others can be eaten with one hand while watching the light show or strolling around.

Disneyland’s 70th anniversary has a little something for everyone, but the highlights are definitely themed items, as you’ll see below. The park is also emphasizing the availability of mobile orders to help minimize long waits in line. You can make reservations at some restaurants before your trip even starts, while others are more spontaneous. Read on for five of the must-have menu items available until July 17th.

Alien Pizza Planet

The three-eyed aliens from Toy Story are offering a taste of their home world at Alien Pizza Planet. The specialty highlighted by Disney is the BBQ Chicken & Pineapple Pizza Slice. To keep it on-brand, there’s also a special 70th Celebration Macaroon cookie, which looks just like one of these placid toys. Hopefully there’s no Sid Phillips there to disturb your visit.

70th Anniversary IPA

For a bigger meal, make a reservation at Blue Bayou Restaurant or Carnation Café in advance. Their menus are stacked with steak, seafood, and desserts, but the stand out offering has to be the drinks. Karl Strauss Brewing Company has concocted a 70th Anniversary IPA for this occasion, while the Blue Bayou has a distinct Blueberry Cocktail available as well. At Carnation Café, you can enjoy a Tropical Rum Cocktail instead. These might be the perfect places for childless guests to get away from it all.

Red Rose Tavern

The Red Rose Tavern restaurant is perfect for Peter Pan fans with its Hook’s Galley Tuna Melt. It has a handful of 70th Celebration desserts as well, including shortbread cookies and a couple of different cakes. Throw in the non-alcoholic Sparkling Peach Punch and you’ve got a perfect vacation lunch. Mobile orders are available here, and apparently recommended.

Tiana’s Palace

The Princess and the Frog might have the best-looking food of any animated Disney movie, and now you can try it for yourself. Tiana’s Palace is serving House-filled Celebration Beignets in honor of the anniversary — a frosted dessert filled with raspberry mousse, buttercream glaze, and topped with an edible candle.

Churros

Finally, Disneyland is going big on churros for its 70th Anniversary, and there’s so many that it’s hardly worth advertising. Guests will have a hard time getting out of the park without having a churro somewhere, But the most thematic one will be served near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Haunted Mansion, and Town Square. There, you’ll get the 70th Celebration Churro, which is topped with blue raspberry icing drizzle and sprinkles.

Disneyland has a lot on offer this summer, making this a great time to be a theme park enthusiast of any kind. As you can see, foodies in particular have a lot going for them here. However, park organizers advise guests to plan ahead, make reservations, and use mobile ordering where possible to ensure they get to everything on their wish list before their visit is over.