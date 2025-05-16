Disneyland Just Launched Its Own Infinity Gauntlet-Like Collectible for the 70th Anniversary

To mark the 70th anniversary of Disneyland, the beloved park has unveiled the all-new Key to Disneyland keepsake, which might make you feel like a much less threatening version of Thanos. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe villain obtained the Infinity Stones to wield the power of Time, Power, Space, Mind, Reality, and Soul to vanquish half of the living universe, however, Disney fans can buy the Key to Disneyland to collect unique surprises throughout their visit to the park. The Key to Disneyland is one of many incredible offerings available to guests who are visiting the park this year in honor of the park’s 70th anniversary.

Here’s how the Key to Disneyland works:

Purchase your Key to Disneyland at select shops in Disneyland Park or at World of Disney in the Downtown Disney District. Explore Disneyland Park, looking for the 70th Celebration lock station in each land. Insert your Key to Disneyland into each lock to reveal an icon, light effect, and music for that land on your key. Unlock magic in all 9 lands in Disneyland Park. Upon completion, find the Mickey Topiary Finale lock station by the entrance to Disneyland Park (near the Newsstand and tunnel), where your key will unlock more surprises—including 1 of 9 commemorative trading pins!

Visiting Disneyland in honor of its 70th anniversary is already a thrilling experience in its own right, with the Key to Disneyland collectible adding even more excitement and engagement to your visit.

Lock stations can be found in the following locations:

Disneyland Fire Station on Main Street, U.S.A.

Aladdin’s Lamp inside Adventureland Bazaar in Adventureland

In New Orleans Square

Outside of Pooh Corner in Bayou Country

Across from Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Wilderness Expeditions and Delivery Service Wagon (near the entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) in Frontierland

Across from Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin in Mickey’s Toontown

Fantasy Faire in Fantasyland

Near the exit of Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters in Tomorrowland

For fans who are local to Disneyland, you’ll be relieved to know that you can use the Key to Disneyland throughout multiple visits. Whether you aim to unlock all nine locations in a single day or spread out these activations on multiple visits, the choice is in your hands.

You can head to the official Disney Parks website to learn more about all of the park’s 70th-anniversary events.

