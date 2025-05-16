You Can Go to Disneyland for $100 a Day From Today Thanks to the Disney Park’s 70th Celebration

Disneyland is making it even easier for families to save some money while visiting Disney Parks. With summer right around the corner, families will begin packing their cars or heading to the airport with Disneyland as a dream destination. Depending on the size of a family, that can lead to a pretty expensive bill when you factor in the price of travel, lodging, and food, let alone tickets to a theme park. Luckily, Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary is offering several discounts that can bring the price of a daily ticket down to just $100, and the deals are live right now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disneyland Resort is offering a limited-time, multi-day theme park ticket for as low as $120 per day with a special 3-Day, 1-Park per day ticket, for a total price of $360. There’s also another option of saving as low as $100 per day with a special 4-Day, 1-Park per day ticket, for a total price of $400. The Disneyland Anniversary Ticket Offer is on sale now, with the discount running from May 16th through August 14th. Guests can choose from the 3-Day or 4-Day park tickets with the option to upgrade to Park Hopper tickets and to add on Lightning Lane Multi Pass. What’s great about the offer is that the tickets can be used consecutively or separately throughout the summer season for added flexibility.

The hotels of the Disneyland Resort are also giving out special savings. The four hotels that guests can stay at include the Disneyland Hotel, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, Pixar Place Hotel and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. Guests can save up to 30% on select stays of four or more nights from May 16th through September 26th. However, bookings must be made by May 15th, and reservations are subject to availability and restrictions. This also goes for savings up to 20% on select stays at a Disneyland Resort Hotel May 16-August 14.

You can find all of the Disneyland Resort 70th anniversary offers at the link here, and all details on the $100 a day ticket offers are at Disneyland.com/70TicketOffer .

In honor of the 70th anniversary, Disneyland created an upbeat new theme song, “Celebrate Happy,” which can be heard throughout the celebration across various entertainment experiences. Performed by the Jonas Brothers, “Celebrate Happy” is available to stream now wherever you listen to music as part of the “Music From Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration” album.

Another 70th anniversary announcement came in the form of an Infinity Gauntlet-like collectible. Disney fans can buy the Key to Disneyland to collect unique surprises throughout their visit to the park. There are three steps to obtaining the Key to Disneyland:

Purchase your Key to Disneyland at select shops in Disneyland Park or at World of Disney in the Downtown Disney District. Explore Disneyland Park, looking for the 70th Celebration lock station in each land. Insert your Key to Disneyland into each lock to reveal an icon, light effect, and music for that land on your key. Unlock magic in all 9 lands in Disneyland Park. Upon completion, find the Mickey Topiary Finale lock station by the entrance to Disneyland Park (near the Newsstand and tunnel), where your key will unlock more surprises—including 1 of 9 commemorative trading pins!

Do any of these offers sound enticing enough to check out Disneyland this summer? Let us know in the comments below!