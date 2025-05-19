Disneyland’s Best Parade Finally Returns After 6 Years Missing

Disney fans were devastated when the beloved “Paint the Night” Parade left Main Street U.S.A. back in 2018. But now there’s cause for celebration: the fan-favorite, dazzling nighttime parade is returning to Disneyland for the park’s 70th anniversary celebration. The “Paint the Night” parade is only one of after-dark festivities the Disneyland plans to dazzle guests with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Paint the Night” earned its spot as a favorite among avid Disney-goers for its reinterpretation of classic Disney characters that uses more than a million LED lights. “Paint the Night” would paint Main Street U.S.A. and delight attendees of all ages. The loose premise of the parade involved Mickey Mouse harnessing both his creative imagination along with Tinker Bell’s pixie dust to bring scenes from Disney hits like Monsters, Inc., Cars, and Toy Story and Beauty and the Beast, to life. Despite the parade’s popularity, “Paint the Night” was suspended to make way for seasonal entertainment at the parks.

The fan-favorite parade, “Paint the Night,” returns to Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. for a limited time.(Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort)

The parade served as the perfect pick-me-up after a long day at the park. Initially, the “Paint the Night” Parade’s run stopped in 2016, then was brought back briefly in 2018. For Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary, Anna and Elsa will rejoin the parade on the fan-favorite float inspired by Disney Animation’s Frozen for the first time since its initial run. It’s clear that the fan’s love for the parade made them unable to “let it go” when it came to the sisters from Arendelle.

“Paint the Night”, which returned to Disneyland this weekend, is already experiencing a warm welcome. The parade, which shows twice nightly, filled all viewing areas with fans eager to experience the magic.

Disneyland Fans Embrace the Parade’s New Finale Song and Clamor for Merch

It’s common with beloved park staples like the “Paint the Night” parade for fans to be wary of change. However, as the parade made its first treks down Main Street U.S.A., park-goers instantly clocked a new song in its finale to commemorate the 70 years of Disneyland. The new tune replaced the classic “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.”

Paint the Night returned to Disneyland last night. Here’s the ending of the parade with the new Disneyland 70 theme song. pic.twitter.com/M3t7v9I9Tp — Guy Selga (@guyselga) May 15, 2025

Disney Brings More Light and Color to Parks with “Wondrous Journeys” and “World of Color Happiness! “

the return of the beloved “Wondrous Journeys” nighttime spectacular, which features state-of-the-art projection effects that transform Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

The nighttime fun at Disneyland doesn’t stop at the “Paint the Night” Parade and continues with the all-new “Wondrous Journeys.” The new show will feature “state-of-the-art projection effects” that will take iconic locations from the Disneyland park, including Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, “It’s a Small World” and the Rivers of America, and transform them before guest’s very eyes, recreating moments from hit films including Hercules, The Princess and the Frog, and Encanto. Some nights the event will even get kicked up a notch with the use of fireworks.

Finally, the Disney California Adventure Park will also be premiering a new show, called “World of Color Happiness” across the Paradise Bay. Taking its inspiration from Walt Disney’s words message from 70 years ago when the park first opened (“To all who come to this happy place… welcome!”), the “nighttime spectacular” will be hosted by Joy and the other emotions from Inside Out and Inside Out 2. Park goers will get the chance to hear collection of classic Disney songs at the show, including a cover of “Rainbow Connection” by Boyz II Men and a new original song titled “Makes Me Wanna Move” from FITZ It’s a good thing park-goers are encouraged to sing and dance along, because with that lineup, it’d be impossible not to.