Here’s Where to Get Disney’s Alice at the Mad Tea Party Funko Pop Rides Figure

If you’re a big Disney / Funko Pop fan, odds are that you will want to get your hands on the new Alice in Wonderland Alice at the Mad Tea Party Pop Rides figure that’s inspired by the famous attraction. If so, there are two ways to add it to your collection.

The Alice at the Mad Tea Party Funko Pop Rides figure is a Disney Theme Parks exclusive, so the first way that you can get it is by hitting up the following locations tomorrow, January 26th:

Disneyland Resort Locations:

• WonderGround Gallery in the Downtown Disney District

• Le Petit Chalet in Disneyland Park

• Disneyana in Disneyland Park



Walt Disney World Resort Locations:

• Big Top in Magic Kingdom Park

• Pin Traders at Disney Springs

• Disney Style at Disney Springs

The second way to get it is right here on eBay, where listings are already up and running in the $70 to $80 range from sellers that are planning to wait in line so you don’t have to. The markup certainly isn’t cheap, but it’s a bargain for anyone that would have to factor in plane and theme park tickets to get their hands on one at the regular price.

On a related note, Disney icon Mickey Mouse turned 90 this past November, and Funko celebrated with several waves of special anniversary edition Pop figures – many of which are still available to order right here. However if you want to get the brand new 90th anniversary Mickey and Minnie gamer edition Pop figures, there’s only one place you can do it.

Gamer Mickey and Minnie Funko Pops are GameStop exclusives that are available right here while supplies last. They’re even on sale for $8.99 right out of the gate, so take advantage of that deal while you can. Odds are we will see sell outs on these.

Finally, Funko had one of it’s biggest product release days ever this week thanks to London Toy Fair 2019. If you missed it, all of the releases are listed with pre-order links right here. However, you might want to jump on the most popular items first in case they sell out or go on backorder. These items include:

• Funko’s Batman 80th Anniversary Collection

• Funko’s Disney The Little Mermaid Collection (With 10-inch Ursula)

• ‘Lord of the Rings’ Witch-King With Fellbeast Funko Pop Rides Figure

• Game of Thrones Iron Throne Pop Figures

• Funko’s New Dragon Ball Z Pop Figures

