Disney’s Christopher Robin Japanese Poster Released

The lovable Winnie The Pooh will hit the big screen in Disney’s Christopher Robin, and a new Japanese poster raises the adorability factor by 10.

The new poster features Christopher Robin (played by Ewan McGregor) dressed in his business suit handing a balloon to the adorable plush bear that is Winnie The Pooh. Seriously, if you aren’t in some way smiling at this poster you have a heart of ice, and we can’t wait to see more of the lovable cast from the 100 Acre Wood.

What makes this all work is the approach to Winnie the Pooh and his friends, who can be seen in the real world by others but are seen as lifeless plush animals. In reality though they all talk to Christopher Robin, who has become a bit lost in the world outside of the 100 Acre Wood.

“In those older stories, [Christopher Robin] purveys a lot of wisdom through the way he deals with Pooh. Pooh and Eeyore run through a lot of philosophical questions, and Christopher Robin is there to answer them somehow,” McGregor said. “And I think, largely, he’s just lost any of that childish wisdom and he’s a bit stuck. He’s just very work-minded and doesn’t have any time for play. I suppose that’s what the film is about: finding his relationship with his younger self again.”

Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger will all do their best to help Christopher Robin find that wisdom once more, but his life isn’t the only one that will be affected in this adventure, and that generosity is something the character’s never lost over the years.

“I like that about him, that he is fighting for a greater good, not just for his own ego,” McGregor says. “It made sense, if he’d been through the war experience, he would just have experienced being responsible, literally, for men’s lives. And now he’s come back and he’s responsible for men and women’s livelihoods.”

Fans can see the return of Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, and Tigger when Christopher Robin lands in theaters on August 3.