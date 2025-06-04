Lilo & Stitch Teases More Experiments, but Which Ones?

Alongside the titular Experiment 626, aka Stitch, several other destructive and cute alien experiments were teased in Lilo & Stitch. 2025’s live-action adaptation of the original, animated 2002 movie has become a quick success story, appealing to nostalgic fans and brand-new audiences alike. Original movie director Chris Sanders once again voices Stitch, the product of illegal experimentation by mad scientist Jumba Jookiba (Zach Galifianakis), but Stitch is not the only one of Jumba’s experiments teased in the modern reimagining of Lilo & Stitch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2002’s original Lilo & Stitch kick-started a whole franchise focused on the adorable blue alien, which included sequel movies, short films, and animated TV shows. The direct follow-up to Lilo & Stitch was 2003’s Stitch! The Movie, which introduced many more of Jumba Jookiba’s experiments, created with the financing of Dr. Jacques von Hämsterviel, who didn’t appear in the live-action reboot. While Hämsterviel didn’t make an appearance in 2025’s Lilo & Stitch, the movie did tease a number of his and Jookiba’s experiments, which could set up an exciting future for the new live-action franchise.

Lilo & Stitch Teased Several Other Experiments Aside From 626

After Jumba Jookiba manages to capture Stitch in the live-action 2025 reboot, he suggests that he intends to experiment on Stitch further to transform him into an even more powerful and destructive creature, 627. Experiment 627 has a special significance in the Lilo & Stitch franchise, as he was the first being created by Jookiba on Earth using limited alien technology. He first appeared in Lilo & Stitch: The Series Season 1, Episode 19, “627,” and he acted as a minor antagonist to Stitch throughout the series, so it was great to see him referenced in the live-action adaptation.

While 627 is the only other experiment directly mentioned in Lilo & Stitch, more products of Jookiba’s experimentation are also glimpsed in passing. This includes Experiment 624, aka Angel, who is Stitch’s love interest in Lilo & Stitch: The Series, and Experiment 625, aka Reuben, a more docile experiment who prefers to make sandwiches rather than use his destructive powers. While only four of Jookiba’s experiments were actually seen or mentioned in Lilo & Stitch, there are many more that remain hidden, but could appear in the future.

“There’s a whole series of Petri dishes (on his science table) that contain all [Jookiba’s] next experiments,” explained Lilo & Stitch production designer Todd Cherniawsky in a recent interview with Variety. “He’s probably well into the 700 series. The 600 series was by far his most successful. But we wanted to indicate that he was continually progressing and pushing his own boundaries.” Cherniawsky’s comments suggest there are over 700 experiments waiting to be explored after Lilo & Stitch, and since only four have been seen so far, there are endless possibilities for the new live-action franchise to continue.

What Lilo & Stitch‘s Experiment Teases Mean for the Franchise’s Future

Even though there has been no official confirmation, it seems very possible that the huge success of Lilo & Stitch’s live-action adaptation could lead to the development of sequels. This could allow the new interpretation to truly follow in the footsteps of the original 2002 movie, and the inclusion of teases to 624, 625, and 627 in Lilo & Stitch perfectly set up the franchise for further exploration. Disney could give 2003’s Stitch! The Movie, 2005’s Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch, or even 2006’s Leroy & Stitch a live-action makeover next, though Lilo & Stitch’s creative team remains mum.

Prior to Lilo & Stitch’s premiere, director Dean Fleischer Camp and producer Jonathan Eirich commented on the potential for future sequels.

“Hard to say without this movie coming out first,” Eirich noted. “You could imagine it going in a really fun and original way, and there’s certainly other things to draft off of. There’s characters… There’s a really rich world out there, which is exciting, but we don’t know where we’d take it.” Eirich’s comments suggest the teased experiments in Lilo & Stitch could become important for future instalments, should they be developed.

The original 2002 movie kick-started a huge franchise that spanned 15 years, concluding with the English-language-produced Chinese animated series Stitch & Ai in 2017. Given the fact that 2025’s Lilo & Stitch has already brought in a huge box office total for Disney, $613.5 million as on June 1, 2025, it seems very likely sequels will be produced, which could easily expand on 624, 625, 627, and more, following their teased debuts in Lilo & Stitch. It would be so much fun to see Stitch come face-to-face with his varied cousins in live-action, but only time will tell what Disney’s plans are for the franchise’s future.

Which experiments would you like to see in future Lilo & Stitch movies? Let us know in the comments!