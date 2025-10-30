Disney’s Newest Hit Sequel Finally Gets a Streaming Premiere (And It’s Right Around the Corner)

The Disney+ streaming library is about to get a lot freakier when one of Disney’s most exciting releases of 2025 makes its streaming premiere next month. The past year has been a big one for Walt Disney Pictures as the studio continued to expand its live-action remake slate with films like Snow White and Lilo & Stitch, grew its animation lineup with Elio, and delved deeper into the MCU with Thunderbolts*. Now, just three months after Disney’s 74% Rotten Tomatoes critic-rated sequel hit theaters, it’s already heading to streaming.

The Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis body-swapping comedy Freakier Friday is officially set to start streaming on Disney+ beginning November 12th, Disney announced. The movie is a sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday, which in turn was a remake of the Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris-led 1976 movie of the same name, and sees Lohan and Curtis reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, who 22 years after the original film once again find themselves in a multigenerational body-swapping situation with their blended family. Julia Butters as Anna’s daughter, Harper, and Sophia Hammons as Anna’s soon-to-be stepdaughter, Lily.

Freakier Friday Was a Sequel That Was Worth the Wait

Freakier Friday was 20 years in the making, and every second of that wait was worth the final product. The movie was met with mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, earning a double whammy of “Certified Fresh” and “Verified Hot” distinctions on Rotten Tomatoes with 74% critic and 91% audience ratings.

The movie successfully managed to recapture the fun and heart of the original while updating the body swap premise for a new generation of viewers with humorous takes on modern parenting and teen life. The film is an absolutely nostalgic viewing experience for fans of the original with plenty of callbacks and pop culture references to the 2003 film, and Lohan and Curtis showcase the same great chemistry that made the first film a hit.

More than two decades after the original, Freaky Friday proved that it had massive staying power. The movie premiered in theaters in August and earned back its $42 million production budget during its opening weekend run. It went on to earn a worldwide total of $153 million during its theatrical run.

Will There Be a Freaky Friday 3?

With the continued popularity of Freaky Friday and the recent success of Freakier Friday, fans have been left wondering if a third film could be around the corner. Nothing is in the works at the moment, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any consideration for bringing the film series back for a third movie.

Freakier Friday director Nisha Ganatra teased what a Freaky Friday 3 could look like when speaking with Screen Rant back in August. Ganatra suggested a third movie could be titled Freakiest Friday and would undoubtedly feature “more swaps… Probably a six-way swap. We’d definitely have Manny Jacinto and Chad Michael Murray switching places. We all need that!”

Freakier Friday will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning November 12th. Both the 1976 and the 2003 versions are already streaming on the platform.

