Doctor Doom Fights the MCU’s New “Big Three” in Striking Marvel Fan Art

Doctor Doom makes his grand entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe by battling the new “Big Three” in this fantastic Avengers: Doomsday fan art. Robert Downey Jr. was confirmed to be cast as Victor Von Doom at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, and, since then, 26 other actors have been announced to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday. Among them could be a new major trifecta of superheroes who may be gearing up to replace Tony Stark’s Iron Man, Steve Rogers’ Captain America, and Thor Odinson as the MCU’s new “Big Three.”

Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor arguably led the MCU during the Infinity Saga and the battle against the Mad Titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin). For the MCU’s next Saga, however, three new heroes, Reed Richards’ Mister Fantastic, Scott Summers’ Cyclops, and Sam Wilson’s Captain America, could take their place. These three heroes have been imagined taking on Doctor Doom in new fan art shared by @arifinity_ on Instagram, which shows just how incredible it will be to see this trio on-screen together for the first time ever.

Why Mister Fantastic, Cyclops & Captain America Could Be the MCU’s Next “Big Three”

Tony Stark’s Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers’ Captain America (Chris Evans), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) all got three solo movies during the Infinity Saga — more than any other solo hero. This firmly established them as the “Big Three” of the Infinity Saga, but since Tony Stark sacrificed his life in Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers retired after returning the Infinity Stones, and Thor’s future in the MCU is uncertain, new heroes must take center-stage in the franchise’s future. Mister Fantastic, Cyclops, and the MCU’s new Captain America would be perfect replacements.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) stepped up to the plate to take on the Captain America mantle after Rogers’ departure, and it would be great to see Captain America still have a prominent role in the MCU. Similarly, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) from Earth 828, as the leader of the Fantastic Four, will surely be central to the MCU going forward once the team joins the franchise’s main continuity, and the leader of the X-Men should be the same. This sets up Scott Summers — whose new actor has not yet been announced — as one of the new “Big Three.”

These heroes are all leaders of their respective teams and some of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel Universe, so it makes sense that they would be the new “Big Three.” While the new Cyclops doesn’t yet have an actor attached, James Marsden is reprising his role from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise in Avengers: Doomsday, and he will be joined by Mackie and Pascal. This means Doomsday could be a trial run for this new trio before a younger star breathes new life into Cyclops in the MCU’s X-Men reboot.

