First Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Could Be Less Than A Week Away, MCU Reports Claim

It’s Christmas season, and Marvel fans may be getting one of their biggest gifts early this year: the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. As you may (or may not) know, December will see the release of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in the Avatar series. As one of Disney’s biggest blockbuster properties, there is no better launchpad for the first Avengers: Doomsday trailer than Avatar 3, in all its IMAX and/or 3D glory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The release date for Avatar: Fire and Ash is December 19th; however, now there are rumors that Marvel Studios could drop the Doomsday trailer online before Avatar 3 hits theaters. In fact, one online scooper thinks that they have a firm date and time for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer debut: Sunday, December 7th, at 7 pm EST.

Has Marvel Been Teasing Avengers: Doomsday‘s Trailer Debut?

There’s a theory running that this proposed time and date for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer debut isn’t some random speculation: it’s the conclusion of a pattern some fans have been tracking for weeks.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been continuing its marketing campaign by posting ads both online and on television – most notably on Sundays at 7pm EST. The clips has always been the same: Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) leading a TV documentary team on a tour of the Baxter Building, while explaining to the interviewer that the Fantastic Four never misses Sunday dinner together as a family, promptly at 7pm.

The account has been posting that same clip every single Sunday since Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in theaters on July 25th; at first, many fans figured it was an easy method for Marvel Studios to keep the film on the pop-culture radar as it ran its course in theaters – and then, as a promotional tool to help hype and sell the film’s release on digital and Disney+ streaming. However, Fantastic Four has been streaming on Disney+ since November 5th. After that final wave of release, there’s been nothing significant about the movie to market or promote – so why keep running the weekly clip?

The prevailing theory is that Disney has been low-key working a viral marketing campaign through the Fantastic Four: First Steps account. As the theory goes, those weekly dinners that the Fantastic Four never miss (even years after the events of the film) are about to be interrupted (indefinitely) by Doctor Doom and the multiversal incursions. The best way to express that notion (and market a major Marvel movie) would be to take the familiar footage form First Steps that fans are conditioned to seeing, and take a hard left turn into the first footage from Avengers: Doomsday.

As for what that teaser would look like? We’d imagine if the Fantastic Four clip is about happy-go-lucky family dinners, the Avengers: Doomsday flip would then show the F4 (and the other MCU heroes) broken up, broken down, and in obvious peril, with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom standing triumphant and proclaiming his mission to remake the multiverse. That’s about all the “tease” fans need for the hype train to pull out of the station with the velocity of a bullet.