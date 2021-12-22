Doctor Strange 2 Poster Teases More Multiverse Variants of MCU Heroes

The first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was included as the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but today Marvel Studios officially released the Doctor Strange 2 trailer online for fans all over the world to see! Along with the first teaser, Marvel put out the obligatory first poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well – and it certainly is a tantalizing first one-sheet! The Doctor Strange 2 poster features just two main characters – Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) – but there are heavy hints that the two Marvel actors will have multiple parts to play…

…Or rather, this poster makes it seem like Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch will be playing multiple versions of Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff from across the Marvel Multiverse. The first trailer for the film certainly furthers that theory: a climatic scene in the footage reveals Strange coming face-to-face with an evil variant of himself, in a universe that looks to have been destroyed by the former Sorcerer Supreme’s magic run amok.

Marvel fans have been jotting down all kinds of theories about who, exactly, “Evil Doctor Strange” is. Is it the same “Supreme Strange” we saw in What If…? A villain like Mephisto, Nightmare, or Shuma Gorath hijacking Strange’s form for their own evil ends? A different “evil” variant of Strange from out there in the Multiverse? Kang Strange?

After Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel fans are literally prepared for anything or anyone to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as there seem to be no limits or restrictions on Marvel Studios’ level of imagination and ambition. And we are here for it.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be in theaters on May 6, 2022.