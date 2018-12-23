‘Documentary for the Recently Deceased: The Making of Beetlejuice’ Sneak Peek Released

Attention: Beetlejuice fans! There's a feature-length documentary in the works about the iconic Tim Burton film and it needs your help so it doesn't, well, die.

According to /Film, the new documentary, which is aptly titled Documentary for the Recently Deceased: The Making of Beetlejuice, it currently holding a crowdfunding campaign in order to finish the project.

Fred China, who is described as a "French Beetlejuice superfan," is directing the documentary and looking for money to help "cover the cost of more interviews." China has been crowdfunding for the film since last summer and the first round of support helped him get in touch with 13 crew members from the original film, all from the special effects world. The documentary includes an interview with Robert Short, who won an Oscar for Best Makeup in 1989 for his work on Beetlejuice.

The movie's art director, Tom Duffield, can be seen in the documentary's trailer saying, "It was the strangest script I've ever read up until that point."

The press release for the doc states that it will cover "all the aspects of the Beetlejuice production." This includes the filming locations, special effects, and "a series of exclusive interviews with cast and crew." You can also expect "rare behind the scenes footage" which certainly intrigues all of us mega fans.

Beetlejuice was released in 1988 and was Tim Burton's second feature-length theatrical release after Pee-wee's Big Adventure. The film starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara.

There have been ongoing rumors of a Beetlejuice sequel for years now, but no official confirmation on which stars will be returning and when the film will be released. The last bit of new to come from the sequel came in October 2017, when it was announced that the movie would be moving forward with a new writer.

If you'd like to donate to Documentary for the Recently Deceased: The Making of Beetlejuice, you can visit their Kickstarter here. Currently, they've made $17,394 out of their pledged goal of $56,856 with only 13 days left to go.

Fred China has teamed up with producers Adam F. Goldberg (The Goldbergs) and Lee Leshen (Back in Time, Ghostheads) for the project, and your pledge could get you anything from a bookmark to a mug to a credit at the end of the movie.

The original Beetlejuice is currently available to rent or buy on Amazon.