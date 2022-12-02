Vince Vaughn Delivers Major Dodgeball 2 Update

Dodgeball 2 is one step closer to happening, as the original film's star, Vince Vaughn is providing a major update on the Dodgeball sequel that fans should be hyped about! In a new interview, Vince Vaughn confirmed earlier reports that he has a story idea for Dodgeball 2 that seems to be pleasing the studio and the stars – including Vaughn's onscreen rival in the first film, Ben Stiller. While he did not confirm that Dodgeball 2 has been greenlit, he did seem to indicate that the sequel porbably has a better chance than ever of getting made.

This is Vince Vaughn's explanation of where things stand right now with Dodgeball 2:

"They've always talked about these things forever and I had an idea that was fun and the studio likes it, so we'll see where it goes," Vaughn told THR. "I think Ben is open to doing it, I think he's in the same boat as me actually which is if it's a really fun and great idea then that's fun, but if it's just something to go do it again then why? You would just want to make sure going into Dodgeball that it feels like a nice continuation and a story that could stand on its own."

While making sure to tow the usual "needs the right story for us to come back" line, Vince Vaughn was also willing to admit that the "right" story seems to have fallen into their laps:

"I think for all of us if it feels right and it's funny, it would be something to go back to, and if it's not, it's just another idea getting kicked around."

The Dodgeball sequel gained viral attention earlier this fall – thanks entirely to our team here at ComicBook.com! Daily Distraction host Chris Killian broke the news when talking to Barbarian star Justin Long about whether he would come back for Dodgeball 2, after playing "Justin Redman" in the first film, a geek high schooler who gets befriended by Vaughn's underdog-loving gym owner, Peter LaFleur. It was during that conversation that Long dropped the news that Vaughn had a Dodgeball sequel story that was could get the wheels finally turning – if Stiller signs on:

"I know Ben loves Dodgeball and loves that character," Long said. "I remember how much fun he had playing it. He was always laughing. When we got together years later to do a little mini-reunion for this charity and Ben put on the mustache again I remember him talking about how how happy it made him playing White Goodman again and how much fun that character was. I do know that Vince has a great idea for it and it's just a matter of getting Ben on board."

So... let's all get Ben Still on board, shall we?

Source: THR