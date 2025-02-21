Dog Man: Petey and His Puppet Lose Their Cool in Exclusive Deleted Scene

Play video

After setting January box office records, DreamWorks’ latest animated hit has made its way home. Dog Man, based on the beloved books from Dav Pilkey, is now available to purchase and rent from digital on-demand platforms like Apple TV, Prime Video, and Fandango at Home. The film has a Blu-ray and DVD release set for April 1st (you can pre-order your copy here).

In honor of the Dog Man home release, ComicBook has partnered up with Universal Home Entertainment to share an exclusive deleted scene from the digital and Blu-ray editions of the movie. The deleted scene, which you can check out in the video at the top of the page, is titled “Petey Puppet Time” and it sees Petey trying to get an anti-Dog Man message across to Li’l Petey. Unfortunately, it doesn’t go the way he planned.

“Petey Puppet Time” is one of eight deleted scenes included on the Dog Man home release, all of which include introductions from writer and director Peter Hastings. In addition to those scenes, the special features include featurettes, instructions for drawing your favorite Dog Man characters, and a full feature commentary.

You can check out the full list of Dog Man special features below.

DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES WITH INTRODUCTIONS BY SCREENWRITER/ DIRECTOR PETER HASTINGS Sewer Ball Chase Petey Robs Bank of Jim Li’l Petey Adoption People Petey Puppet Time Dog Man Chopper Hang Glider Revenge of the Bank of Jim Butler Business Flippy in Jail Epilogue

MEET THE PACK: Go behind the scenes of the DOG MAN recording sessions as we meet the actors who brought the characters to life and watch them perform some of their silliest lines!

THE MAKING OF DOG MAN: A SARAH HATOFF EXCLUSIVE: Ace reporter Sarah Hatoff delivers a special report on the making of DOG MAN! Learn about the story, characters, and comic book animation behind Dog Man’s big screen debut!

HOWL TO DRAW FLIP-O-RAMA STYLE: Join head of story Anthony Zierhut as he teaches how to draw Dog Man, Petey, and Li’l Petey, then learn how to transform your drawings into a Flip-O-Rama! Dog Man Petey Li’l Petey Flip-O-Rama

HOWL TO MAKE DOUGHNUTS FOR DOGS: Police officers and dogs both love one thing…doughnuts! We’ll show you how to make your own Fido-friendly doughnuts for your canine best friend.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH SCREENWRITER/DIRECTOR PETER HASTINGS

Dog Man is now available to purchase or rent on-demand. Physical media fans can expect the Blu-ray to arrive on April 1st.