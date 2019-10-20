Robert Downey Jr. Breaks Up NFL Mascot Fight in Dolittle Promo

Robert Downey Jr. acted as a referee and mediator in a dispute between NFL mascots for a promo for his next film, Dolittle. In the above promo, Downey uses “animal sign language” he picked up while filming Dolittle to understand Los Angeles Rams mascot Rampage and Atlanta Falcons mascot, Freddie Falcon. It seems Freddie did something unspeakable to Rampage’s car and Freddie was tired of Rampage’s boorish conversation etiquette. We guess it was a good thing the actor/pretend animal whisperer was there to sort things out. You can watch the full altercation, which aired today during NFL coverage on FOX, in the video above.

The first trailer for Dolittle debuted last week. The film is an adaptation fo 1922’s The Voyages of Doctor Dolittle, the second of Hugh Lofting’s Doctor Dolittle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Downey in the lead role, the cast and voice cast for the new film also includes Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Tom Holland (Dog), Rami Malek (Gorilla), Octavia Spencer (Duck), Kumail Nanjiani (Ostrich), John Cena (Polar Bear), and Emma Thompson (Parrot), Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent.

In Dolittle, “After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his quest by a young, self-appointed apprentice and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (The Big Sick‘s Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee), and a headstrong parrot (Oscar winner Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s most trusted advisor and confidante.”

Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) from a script he co-wrote with Thomas Shepherd. Susan Downey produced the film under her Team Downey banner with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth.

What do you think of Downey’s NFL promo for Dolittle? Let us know what you think in the comments section. Dolittle is set to hit theaters on January 17, 2020.