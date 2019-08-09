Donald Trump Calls Hollywood Racist, Says Dangerous Movies Are Being Released

There’s been a lot of controversy around the upcoming film The Hunt, and that has spread to the White House. That seems to be what caused some of President Donald Trump recent statement, and he told reporters earlier today that he doesn’t view Hollywood as the elites, as they are often referred to by some conservative groups. Trump told reporters “Hollywood, I don’t call them the elites, I think the elites are people they go after in many cases, but Hollywood is really terrible.” That wasn’t all he had to say though, and the next part of his statement called out Hollywood as being racist due to the type of movies they are releasing (via The Hill).

“You talk about racist, Hollywood is racist,” Trump said. “What they’re doing with the kind of movies they’re putting out is actually very dangerous for our country. What Hollywood is doing is a tremendous disservice to our country.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who aren’t aware of The Hunt, the film revolves around a group of rich elites gathering 12 strangers and hunting them for sport. Here’s the official description of the film from Rotten Tomatoes.

Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves “Elite,” but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

“Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose… The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar (R) winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.”

Some are taking this to mean that conservatives are being hunted by liberals because of the word deplorables, which you will remember as a hot button term from the 2016 election. The premise has lit a fire under people, and President Trump continued to speak about the film and Hollywood on social media.

“Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate! They like to call themselves “Elite,” but they are not Elite,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order……..to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!”

So what do you think of the President’s comments about Hollywood? Let us know in the comments.