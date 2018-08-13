Michael Bay Denies Involvement With ‘Dora the Explorer’ Movie

Neither Michael Bay nor his production company Platinum Dunes are involved with Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures’ upcoming Dora the Explorer movie, a spokesperson for Bay said Monday.

One more time: Bay or Platinum Dunes has nothing to do with the Dora movie. It is being falsely reported in the press. Bay is set to start directing #6underground this week and Platinum Dunes has started developing #AQuietPlace 2. —webmaster pic.twitter.com/8bVYpAsFzZ — Michael Bay (@michaelbay) August 13, 2018

“One more time: Bay or Platinum Dunes has nothing to do with the Dora movie,” Bay’s webmaster tweeted from Bay’s official Twitter account. “It is being falsely reported in the press. Bay is set to start directing [6 Underground] this week and Platinum Dunes has started developing [A Quiet Place 2].”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to reveal the in-the-works project last October, naming Platinum Dunes — the production company run by Bay, Andrew Form (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Brad Fuller (A Quiet Place) — as producers.

An official news release lists the film as a Paramount Players and Nickelodeon production in association with Walden Media. Paramount Players focuses on “contemporary properties” and will be bringing two other Nickelodeon properties to the big screen in 2019’s Are You Afraid of the Dark? and 2020’s live-action and CGI-hybrid Rugrats movie.

The James Bobin-directed Dora is produced by Kristin Burr (Disney’s Christopher Robin), executive producers Julia Pistor (The Spiderwick Chronicles, A Series of Unfortunate Events) and Eugenio Derbez, and longtime Bobin associate, executive producer John G. Scotti (The Muppets, Alice Through the Looking Glass).

The 17-year-old actress Isabela Moner (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) stars as a high school-aged Dora in the first live-action adaptation of the character. Moner previously starred in Transformers: The Last Knight, directed by Bay.

The longtime Transformers series director and producer next shoots 6 Underground, scripted by Zombieland and Deadpool team Paul Wernick and Rhett Rheese and starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist), Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim Uprising), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton), and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven).

The “event level” feature film is the first collaboration between producers Skydance Media (Mission: Impossible — Fallout) and Netflix (Bright), and the first Netflix project for Bay.

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents nothing could prepare Dora for the most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego, and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost Inca civilization.

Dora the Explorer opens in theaters Aug. 2, 2019.