Disney’s ‘Dumbo’ Tickets Go on Sale

Disney’s massive slate of live-action adaptations begins in just a couple of weeks, with the Tim Burton-directed Dumbo soaring into theaters. The flying elephant’s solo flick will mark the first of five updated versions of animated classics that Disney is releasing in 2019, followed by Aladdin, The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and Lady and the Tramp, the last of which will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service.

There are only a couple more weeks until Disney’s live-action roster really kicks off, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a head start on opening weekend. On Monday, the studio announced that tickets for Dumbo were now officially on sale.

“On March 29, watch Dumbo take flight,” wrote Disney in a tweet. “Get your tickets today!”

Along with the link to purchase tickets, the tweet shared a new video in which stars Colin Farrell and Danny DeVito enlist the help of a flying Dumbo to announce that tickets had become available.

You can check out Disney’s official synopsis for Dumbo below.

“Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets.”

Disney’s Dumbo flies into theaters on March 29th.

