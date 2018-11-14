Disney’s Live-Action ‘Dumbo’ Trailer Announced, New Poster Released

Disney has been hard at work making several different live-action adaptations of classic animated films, and Dumbo is next on the list. Directed by Tim Burton, the story of a flying elephant is going to be hitting theaters in just a few months, but you we won’t have to wait that long to see some footage from the film.

On Wednesday morning, Disney announced on Twitter that the first official trailer would be arriving during the ABC’s presentation of the CMA’s on Wednesday night. Along with the tease of the coming trailer, the House of Mouse also unveiled Dumbo‘s theatrical poster.

“Get your first look at the brand-new trailer for Dumbo during the CMA’s tonight at 8/7c on ABC Network,” reads the tweet.

Disney first began teasing the movie back in June when the studio released a short clip that featured the first look at Dumbo. There wasn’t much footage to show off, but it was more than enough to get fans exciting about the coming release.

The film stars Colin Farrell as former carnival centerpiece Holt Farrier, as he and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) are recruited by circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) to care for a newborn elephant. Once the folks in the circus realize that Dumbo can fly, he becomes the main attraction.

The elephant earns the attention of entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who hires Dumbo for his other-worldly circus, Dreamland. Dumbo does well in his new setting at first, working alongside high-flying gymnast Colette Merchant (Eva Green). However, things quickly spiral out of control when Holt realizes that Dreamland, and Vandevere, aren’t exactly as good as they seem.

Director Tim Burton has some experience bringing Disney classics to life, as he helmed the Johnny Depp-starring Alice in Wonderland back in 2010, as well as its sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay for Dumbo, and produced the film alongside Derek Frey, Katterlie Frauenfelder, and Justin Springer. Nigel Gostelow is credited as the film’s executive producer.

Are you excited for Dumbo? Could this become one of Disney’s best live-action adaptations to date? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments below!

Dumbo is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2019.