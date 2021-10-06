Dune Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals New Look at Stellan Skarsgard’s Baron Harkonnen

A new Dune featurette goes behind the film’s scenes to reveal Stellan Skarsgard’s transformation into the villainous Baron Harkonnen and other prosthetic effects usages in the movie. The Baron’s house controlled Arrakis until the Emperor saw fit to hand it over to the Harkonnen’s rivals, House Atreides. The Baron cedes control of the planet, as ordered, but is secretly setting his enemies up for a killing blow. Dave Bautista plays the Baron’s deadly nephew, whom the Baron hopes will take the Emperor’s throne one day. The featurette also features director Denis Villeneuve and star Josh Brolin, who play Gurney Halleck. Take a look below.

While Skarsgard’s character has a significant presence in Dune, the actor previously revealed that he didn’t work on the film for very long. “I did eight or ten days on the movie, so my character doesn’t show up for too much, but his presence will be felt,” Skarsgard told The Daily Beast. “He’s such a frightening presence where even if he doesn’t say anything, I think you’ll be afraid of him. And I’m extremely fat. I had eight hours in the makeup chair every day. And in some scenes, I look very tall because I levitate. You’re going to have a lot of fun with it.”

“The thing about it, and why I’m looking forward to this film as well, is because it’s Denis Villeneuve. Whatever he does, he creates an atmosphere that is dense, that you can touch, and you’re just sucked into it. You’re never bored—even if he does long, slow takes. The atmosphere builds up, and you’re in his universe. I think it will be the same with this one. He’s lovely to work with, and a beautiful man.”

Warner Bros. describes Dune as “A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.”

Dune opens in theaters on October 22nd. It debuts on HBO Max the same day.