Dune Sequel Very Likely According to WarnerMedia Studios Boss

A Dune sequel is very likely according to one WarnerMedia Studios executive. A new interview with Deadline seems to hint at it. Ann Sarnoff has helped steer the studio through the pandemic so far, and the route forward has been hotly debated by fans and pundits alike. Dune director Denis Villeneuve actually already hinted at a Part Two in some previous interviews. But, this is the first admission by some of the higher-ups that a sequel could be on the horizon. Media buzz about the film has been positive. The look of the film and Timothee Chalamet’s performances have been of distinct note in initial reactions. However, it will be interesting to see how audiences buy tickets to the film as the theaters become busier and busier with the passing weeks. Initial projections are strong, but anything can happen.

Check out what Sarnoff had to say right here. The WarnerMedia CEO explained, “Will we have a sequel to Dune? If you watch the movie you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to that.”

In previous comments to Total Film, Villeneuve sounded hopeful about the prospects for a Part Two. It sounds like the machine’s gears are already moving in that direction.

“We have been hearing in the past few decades that it’s not possible to adapt this book, and that it’s an impossible task. I think that in the back of the mind of the studio, it’s still the same!” Villeneuve said. “So the first thing was to prove that there was a beautiful, popular movie that can exist, and I think that I proved that – everybody at Warner Bros and Legendary, they are 100 percent behind the project. They feel that it would need a really bad outcome at the box office to not have a Dune: Part Two, because they love the movie. They are proud of the movie, so they want the movie to move forward. And they still did half of it. So, you know, I’m very optimistic.”

Villeneuve would go on to discuss how the process for writing the screenplay for the second entry has been going. The filmmaker is clearly relishing the opportunity to mold this story.

“I’m writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I’m eight years old again,” he continued. “That’s very uncommon for me. It’s the first time I’ve experienced it where I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, ‘Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.’ [laughs] I don’t know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you.”

