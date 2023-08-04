Dune: Part Two Star Praises Feyd-Rautha Actor Austin Butler

Dune: Part Two is currently expected to debut in theaters this fall, and it will take Denis Villeneuve's vision for the sci-fi saga to thrilling new heights. The film boasts an ensemble cast of new and returning actors, including Academy Award nominee Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. While the early looks at Dune: Part Two have previewed how menacing Butler's portrayal will be, it sounds like Butler had the complete opposite energy when cameras weren't rolling. In a recent interview on Purdue University's This Is Purdue podcast, Thufir Hawat actor Stephen McKinley Henderson praised Butler for his attentiveness with his Dune: Part Two co-stars.

"[Austin] played a character that was not very happy with me at all, and he was quite chilling, and I was giving him back the looks, but when they say, "Cut," he would come over and say, "Mr. Henderson, are you okay? Can I help you? Can I get you anything?" And he was just so nice. And then we'd go back to roll and he went, "Ugh." He was on my case. So I just so appreciated Austin, a wonderful, wonderful person."

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The film is expected to also see the return of Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Javier Bardem as Stilgar. New characters will include Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walker playing Emperor Shaddam IV.

"[We] really try to dig into the humanity of [the character]. It's that thing of the bad guy in the world doesn't feel like he's the bad guy," Butler explained in an interview late last year. "He feels like he's the hero of his own story. And that can be a hard thing with certain characters; with others, it's easier, but you have to not judge the character, and you have to find a way to feel the motivation towards anyone of your actions. So, we had a lot of conversations and crafted that together."

"Denis is so thoughtful, he doesn't miss anything, and his attention to detail is remarkable," he said. "Denis is amazing; he's such an incredible director. The energy on his sets is amazing, everyone trusts him so much, and it's such a well-oiled machine, and he's a master of the craft."

Dune: Part 2 is currently scheduled to be released on November 3rd.