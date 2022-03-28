Dune’s Timothee Chalamet and Kyle MacLachlan Unite in Epic Oscars Photo

The two different cinematic adaptations of Frank Herbert‘s Dune, one from David Lynch in 1984 and last year’s from Denis Villeneuve, have finally been united in a manner of sorts, as both Paul Atreides actors from the films, Kyle MacLachlan and Timothée Chalamet, joined one another for a photo op at an Oscars afterparty. In the photo, the pair offer up the salute made popular in last year’s movie. With the pair both having brought to life an iconic character, they surely had a lot to talk about, leaving fans wishing they could have heard their conversation.

The 1984 Dune marked one of many collaborations between Lynch and MacLachlan, though with the film being forced to cover dense source material, it earned an underwhelming reception upon release. By breaking his adaptation up into two parts, Villeneuve has been able to take more time telling the story, with the first part already earning a warmer welcome than its predecessor.

Whether we could ever see a crossover between the two adaptations is yet to be revealed, but MacLachlan is seemingly up for it.

“I think it’s totally up to Denis and whatever he wants to do,” MacLachlan shared with ComicBook.com when asked if he’d be open for a cameo. “I watched his film, it was great, I enjoyed it. Had a tremendous sense of nostalgia, to be honest, watching some of the sequences and remembering stuff that I did with our cast in 1983. So it was a trip down memory lane for me, but I thoroughly enjoyed it, and who knows? Who knows what he’s got up his sleeve.”

More than just another role, MacLachlan previously detailed his love for the story and excitement at Villeneuve’s take on the material.

“I am looking forward to seeing it. I think Denis is such a wonderful filmmaker, he’s put together a really cool cast,” MacLachlan shared with ComicBook.com back in 2020. “I loved the books when I first read them back in, I think I was 15, so like 1972-73. I remain a fan, particularly of the first book, it’s one of my favorite books if not favorite book ever, I would read it every year. So I come at it from a different perspective than David, of course, and I think the book is so rich and the relationships are so interesting. There are so many ways to interpret it. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does.”

Dune: Part Two is expected to hit theaters on October 20, 2023.