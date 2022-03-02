Original Dune Star Addresses a Possible Appearance in Denis Villeneuve Sequel

The ambitious nature of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel Dune makes it a difficult narrative to adapt into the world of live-action, which is why David Lynch’s 1984 attempt at the material fell flat with audiences and critics at the time. Despite the lackluster reception, fans appreciated star Kyle MacLachlan’s portrayal of Paul Atreides, with the actor having expressed his love of the source material over the decades. With Dune: Part Two confirmed to be moving forward with director Denis Villeneuve, MacLachlan hasn’t ruled out a cameo appearance in the new film to bridge the gap between the two adaptations. MacLachlan can next be seen in Peacock’s Joe vs. Carole, which premieres on the streaming service on March 3rd.

“I think it’s totally up to Denis and whatever he wants to do,” MacLachlan shared with ComicBook.com when asked if he’d be open for a cameo. “I watched his film, it was great, I enjoyed it. Had a tremendous sense of nostalgia, to be honest, watching some of the sequences and remembering stuff that I did with our cast in 1983. So it was a trip down memory lane for me, but I thoroughly enjoyed it, and who knows? Who knows what he’s got up his sleeve.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The expansive nature of the original novel is largely what held back the Lynch version of the film from delivering audiences the full potential of the mythology, with the story subsequently being adapted in the form of various miniseries. Villeneuve announced early on that his original film would only adapt the first half of the novel, with its simultaneous release on HBO Max and in theaters complicating its possible future and financial viability. Despite not being one of the year’s top earners, the project earned enough acclaim from critics and audiences alike to warrant the conclusion of his vision.

As fans wait to see if MacLachlan could appear in Dune: Part Two, they can see him play Howard Baskin in Joe vs. Carole.

Based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

Stay tuned for details on Dune: Part Two. Joe vs. Carole premieres on Peacock on March 3rd.

Would you like to see MacLachlan appear in the upcoming sequel? Let us know in the comments below!