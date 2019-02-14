‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa Reportedly in Talks to Join ‘Dune’ Reboot

The upcoming adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune from director Denis Villeneuve will potentially add another exciting name to its already impressive roster, with Variety reporting that Aquaman star Jason Momoa is in talks to join the film.

The project is described, “Dune follows Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Momoa is reportedly in talks to play Duncan Idaho, a swordmaster from house Atreides, who is considered the right-hand man of Paul’s father.

The actor would join the previously announced Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and Josh Brolin are also reportedly joining the picture.

The Dune series of novels are considered seminal stories within the world of science fiction, previously having been brought to life in 1984 from director David Lynch. The project was received poorly, largely due to the complex nature of the source material not translating well into one feature film. The narrative was also adapted into a miniseries in 2000.

Villeneuve previously revealed how he aims to correct previous adaptations’ shortcomings.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” the filmmaker revealed to The Playlist. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Villeneuve also revealed that the epic film could take up to two years to make and, as is the recent tradition of adaptations of lengthy novels, the final product could be broken up into two parts.

Dune is slated to head into production this spring. Stay tuned for details on when the film could hit theaters.

Are you excited to see Momoa join the film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!