‘Dune’ Reboot From ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Director Could Be Two or More Movies

If fans thought Blade Runner 2049 was an ambitious project for director Denis Villeneuve, just wait until his Dune reboot comes around.

Dune is the popular science fiction novel written by Frank Herbert that has proven exceptionally difficult to adapt, though not for lack of trying. Villeneuve has been hired to adapt the book for the big screen, and he tells Empire Magazine that it could become a project that spans multiple movies.

“Dune will probably take two years to make,” Villeneuve says. “The goal is to make two films, maybe more.”

Villeneuve has previously spoken about his plans for how to tackle Dune.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” he told Yahoo Movies. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Legendary Pictures announced in 2016 that it had acquired the rights to Dune for both film and television from the Frank Herbert estate. The new Dune projects are being produced by Thomas Tull, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter, and executive produced by Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert.

Lynch’s take on Dune released in 1984, with his Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan in the lead role. The novel was later adapted into a television miniseries in 2000 on the Sci-Fi Channel.

Dune is set in the distant future. The primary character is Paul Atreides, a member of a noble house that takes control of the planet Arrakis. Arrakis is highly contested among his society’s major families because it is the only planet that produces “the spice,” or Melange. Melange can extend a person’s life and is used in space travel, making it easily the most valuable resource in the universe.

Paul’s family is betrayed and he is forced to navigate a web of intrigue, politics, and religion on par with Game of Thrones to reclaim what was lost. He eventually comes to lead a rebellion in an attempt to take back Arrakis for his family.

