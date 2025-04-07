Here’s Where To Get The Minecraft Movie Jack Black Action Figure

With A Minecraft Movie breaking records after having an absolutely stellar weekend at the box office, it’s no wonder that fans of the videogame series and movie are dying to snag these Mattel action figures. That’s right, Jack Black has been forever immortalized as Minecraft’s Steve! Or, if you prefer, it can just be a Jack Black action figure that’s holding a sword for some reason.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Minecraft-frenzie took over this past weekend, as fans scoured the internet looking for the large-scale Steve action figure, which, if you need to know, is still currently available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth for $16.99 with an estimated delivery set for April 2025. But a smaller Steve also exists! An adorable 4-inch version is also available here at Entertainment Earth for only $11.99. It seems as though EE is the only game in town for these figures at the moment as they are currently unavailable at retailers like Amazon. Read below for more details on each figure along with info on how you can pair it with a Jack Black LEGO minifigure.

A Minecraft Movie Large Scale Steve Action Figure – $16.99 / Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth: “Step through the portal and into the adventurous world of A Minecraft Movie with A Minecraft Movie Large Scale Steve Action Figure! This figure measures approximately 12-inches tall. Includes Iron Sword accessory.”

A Minecraft Movie Steve Action Figure – $11.99 / Pre-order here at Entertainment Earth: “Comes with accessory pieces tied to Steve’s journey. Just like in the video game, if you can dream it, you can craft it.”

A Minecraft Movie LEGO Sets

As A Minecraft Movie continues to break records in theaters the recently released movie-inspired sets from LEGO are still available. The Ghast Balloon Village Attack set and the Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring set both include around 500 pieces as well as a Steve LEGO minifigure. Additional details are available below.

The Ghast Balloon Village Attack (#21273) – $69.99 – 555 pieces / See at LEGO: “This hands-on video game set includes Steve, Natalie, Dawn and a villager minifigures, plus a ghast balloon, baby chicken, 2 piglins and a posable iron golem figure.”

Woodland Mansion Fighting Ring (#21272) – $49.99 – 491 pieces / See at LEGO: “This hands-on video game set features characters from the movie: Steve, Garrett, Henry, a baby zombie, a chicken jockey and a posable great hog.”

According to new numbers from Deadline, A Minecraft Movie brought in $157 million domestically over the weekend, with the global profit reaching more than $301 million. That’s officially the biggest opening weekend for a movie based on a video game, beating out the record established by The Super Mario Bros. Movie in 2023. The Super Mario Bros. Movie still holds the overall record for highest grossing movie based on a video game, but it remains to be seen how long that might last, given how well A Minecraft Movie seems to be performing.



A Minecraft Movie is currently in theaters.