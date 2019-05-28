The Rock Is Really Excited for Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo V

While action movies like John Wick 3 are currently beating up competition at the box office, Sylvester Stallone is plodding away at work on his Rambo franchise finale, Rambo V: Last Blood. Stallone has been steadily posting teaser updates about how production on Last Blood is going, and those teasers have been effective in inspiring at least one action icon: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Check out what Johnson posted after seeing one of Stallone’s most recent Last Blood teaser videos:

The video sees Stallone rehearsing an action sequence in which Rambo is in a cave-like structure, and violently ambushes his enemies. The sequence will apparently show Rambo blowing a bad guy away with a sawed-off shotgun, before spearing another baddie in the head through a hole in the wall. Discussion on the set indicates that after the spear kill, Rambo will have to dive onto a bad guy and will “cut his left off” somehow. It sound like Rambo getting back to the covert operational violence of his earliest films – a one-man army who uses cunning and traps to take down his foes.

In any event, the sequence looks pretty badass – enough so to have solicited this reaction from Dwayne Johnson: “‘Drop the spear, dive and get ready to cut his leg off’. F*ck. Yes. 😉💪🏾👊🏾”

The Rock is, of course, no slouch when it comes to creating thrilling and iconic action sequences – in fact, the man’s entire career as an entertainer has been built on it. From his days at WWE wrestling to his current domination as one of the biggest movie stars in the world, Johnson knows what his niche is (testosterone action), and how to make the most of it. Hence why it’s jut that much more fun to hear him, of all people, get excited for another action star’s film. Of course, with what we’ve seen fro Johnson’s upcoming Fast and Furious spinoff film Hobbs and Shaw, it may be Stallone who is left in shock and awe by what ultimately makes it onto the screen.

Here’s the synopsis for Rambo: Last Blood‘s story:

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

Rambo: Last Blood will be in theaters on September 20th.